Toyin Abraham’s “Fate Of Alakada: The Party Planner” is Coming to Netflix Soon!

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham‘s latest film “Fate Of Alakada: The Party Planner” is coming to Netflix soon. So if you missed the chance to see it in the cinema or you stay abroad, get ready for this blockbuster.

The award-winning producer made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Hello fam! I’m so happy to let you know that Netflix has got my movie, Fate of Alakada. So, to all my abroad fans and those who missed the chance to see it at the cinemas, please go and subscribe/renew your Netflix subscriptions nowwww because Fate of Alakada is coming to Netflix soonest. Tell one, tell all. I love you guys so much. Thanks for always supporting me. Ẹsé mo dúpẹ́.”

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates

The highly anticipated comedy stars a host of celebrities like Broda Shaggy, Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Watch the trailer here.