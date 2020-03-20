Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toyin Abraham's Star-Studded "Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner" is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Music

Bella Alubo releases Lyric Video for "Don't Trust Geminis" feat. Ezi Emela | WATCH on BN

BN TV

Meet Bukola Ayodele the Software Engineer that Lives on $210k a Year

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe Surprised some Fans in this Episode of her Vlog & their Reactions were Epic! | Watch

BN TV

Let Chef Fregz teach you how to Make Fish Tacos in this Episode of "Off the Menu" | Watch

BN TV

#BBNaija's Bisola & Tobi Bakre Join Abimbola Craig for a Session of Games & Laughter | Watch

BN TV

DJ Cuppy is Back with Another Episode of "Cuppy on a Mission" | WATCH

BN TV

Are You a Feminist of a Misandrist? Watch this New Episode of Simi's Vlog "Stoopid Sessions"

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz Play an Interesting Game on the "OffAir Show" | Watch

BN TV

Shots on Shots... Watch Toke Makinwa Drink through the "Never have I" Game on Toke Moments

BN TV

Toyin Abraham’s Star-Studded “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Toyin Abraham has released the trailer for her star-studded movie, “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner“, which will be released in the cinemas on April 3.

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates

The highly anticipated comedy stars a host of celebrities like Broda ShaggyDavido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, KhafiKhloeAphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Here’s your first look.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php