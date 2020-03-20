Toyin Abraham’s Star-Studded “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

Toyin Abraham has released the trailer for her star-studded movie, “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner“, which will be released in the cinemas on April 3.

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates

The highly anticipated comedy stars a host of celebrities like Broda Shaggy, Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Here’s your first look.