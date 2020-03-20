Connect with us

BN TV

Meet Bukola Ayodele the Software Engineer that Lives on $210k a Year

BN TV

Mercy Aigbe Surprised some Fans in this Episode of her Vlog & their Reactions were Epic! | Watch

BN TV

Let Chef Fregz teach you how to Make Fish Tacos in this Episode of "Off the Menu" | Watch

BN TV

#BBNaija's Bisola & Tobi Bakre Join Abimbola Craig for a Session of Games & Laughter | Watch

BN TV

DJ Cuppy is Back with Another Episode of "Cuppy on a Mission" | WATCH

BN TV

Are You a Feminist of a Misandrist? Watch this New Episode of Simi's Vlog "Stoopid Sessions"

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz Play an Interesting Game on the "OffAir Show" | Watch

BN TV

Shots on Shots... Watch Toke Makinwa Drink through the "Never have I" Game on Toke Moments

BN TV

What does it really mean to educate a girl? Michelle Obama, Liza Koshi & Thembe Mahlaba Discuss | Watch

BN TV

Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

BN TV

Meet Bukola Ayodele the Software Engineer that Lives on $210k a Year

BN TV

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

CNBC’s “Millennial Money” series profiles people around the world and details how they earn, spend and save their money.

On this episode, CNBC profiles Bukola Ayodele, a Nigerian software engineer living in New York City and earning $210,000 a year.

In the interview, Bukola recalled that her parents encouraged her to pursue a well-paying profession, and shares how she lives with her earnings. She works hard to save and invest smartly, she shared.

Now, she wants to inspire more women, and especially black women, to join her in tech.

Watch her story below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php