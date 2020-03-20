Meet Bukola Ayodele the Software Engineer that Lives on $210k a Year

CNBC’s “Millennial Money” series profiles people around the world and details how they earn, spend and save their money.

On this episode, CNBC profiles Bukola Ayodele, a Nigerian software engineer living in New York City and earning $210,000 a year.

In the interview, Bukola recalled that her parents encouraged her to pursue a well-paying profession, and shares how she lives with her earnings. She works hard to save and invest smartly, she shared.

Now, she wants to inspire more women, and especially black women, to join her in tech.

