It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.

In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happenned.

With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in February.

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani and his beautiful wife Claire welcomed their first child together and the couple shared the news on their joint Instagram page with a cute photo taken shortly before their baby arrived.

American electric vehicle company, Tesla, Inc became the first automaker to acquire bitcoins worth $1.5billion for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria revealed its plans to replace Bank Verification Numbers with the National Identity Numbers, as stated by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami during a briefing of newsmen following the inspection of the ongoing NIN registration at NIMC and other registration centres in Abuja.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The General Council of the World Trade Organization will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 15th of February to consider the appointment of the next Director-General, according to a statement on its website.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars, and unfortunately Nigeria’s entry for the international feature film Oscar category, “The Milkmaid” didn’t make it to the cut.

Although the singer denied the accusations of physical assault, Lil Frosh was reportedly summoned at the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, on Thursday for questioning by the policemen.

American rapper D Smoke has been in Nigeria for a while now and the superstar seems to be having the time of his life exploring the country and its vibes, the hood, good food and the overly talented artists, because once again, “Naija is showing us love.”

African record holder for the 200m race Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been honoured by the Guinness World Records with a certificate for the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings, making a total of 67 appearances between 3rd of July 2010 and 31 August 2018.

A limited TV series centred on the life of famed boxer Muhammad Ali is coming, courtesy of Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

American award-winning singer and Businesswoman, Rihanna‘s clothing line Fenty Fashion House which was launched less than two years ago with French luxury conglomerate LVMH will be put on hold indefinitely.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has published 16 nominees for its 2021 class of inductees, and on the list is Afrobeat originator Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who has been eligible for some time and is finally being recognized for the honour.

Ayra Starr was on the “Midday Show“​ with Don Jazzy and Toolz to premiere her debut self-titled project. She spoke about her background, how she met Don Jazzy and where she sees herself in the future.

The official trailer for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” is out and it stars Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo as the “Queen of Soul” in the Emmy award-winning critically acclaimed global anthology series set to premiere on the 21st of March.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid tribute to former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande after he passed away on Thursday at the age of 91 at 91.

We had a chat with the TV host and first-time actress, Idia Aisien about everything, from her acting debut in Play Network’s remake of “Nneka The Pretty Serpent“, to what she’s planned for February 14, to what would play her if her life was a movie.

BN contributor Firecracker Toyeen shares her top tips to remaining consistent as a writer or an aspiring writer.

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile. The movie for this week is titled “Until Forever“, starring Olu Jacobs, Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Chinwe Owoh.

With an “Anti-Lekki Tolling Movement” tagged #OccupyLekkiTollgate, the youths fixed a peaceful protest at the Toll Gate to hold on the 13th of February and here’s how it went.

We curated 10 Nollywood romantic films for you to watch on Valentine’s Day via Youtube or Netflix.