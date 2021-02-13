BN TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.
In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happenned.
With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week where we give you a summary of the major events that takes place every week, to make catching up much easier.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in February.
Akah & Claire Nnani have Welcomed their First Child!
Nollywood actor Akah Nnani and his beautiful wife Claire welcomed their first child together and the couple shared the news on their joint Instagram page with a cute photo taken shortly before their baby arrived.
Elon Musk’s Tesla Buys $1.5Billion in Bitcoin and Everyone is Talking About It
American electric vehicle company, Tesla, Inc became the first automaker to acquire bitcoins worth $1.5billion for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”
This is Why the Federal Government is Planning on Replacing BVN with NIN
The Federal Government of Nigeria revealed its plans to replace Bank Verification Numbers with the National Identity Numbers, as stated by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami during a briefing of newsmen following the inspection of the ongoing NIN registration at NIMC and other registration centres in Abuja.
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome a Baby Boy!
Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
WTO General Council to Decide the Next Director-General on February 15
The General Council of the World Trade Organization will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 15th of February to consider the appointment of the next Director-General, according to a statement on its website.
The Academy Reveals Oscars Shortlist for International Feature Film, Documentary Feature & VFX
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars, and unfortunately Nigeria’s entry for the international feature film Oscar category, “The Milkmaid” didn’t make it to the cut.
Lil Frosh Remanded in Correctional Facility Following Assault Allegations by Girlfriend Okeoghene
Although the singer denied the accusations of physical assault, Lil Frosh was reportedly summoned at the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, on Thursday for questioning by the policemen.
D Smoke Is Having So Much Fun In Nigeria
American rapper D Smoke has been in Nigeria for a while now and the superstar seems to be having the time of his life exploring the country and its vibes, the hood, good food and the overly talented artists, because once again, “Naija is showing us love.”
Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾
African record holder for the 200m race Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been honoured by the Guinness World Records with a certificate for the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings, making a total of 67 appearances between 3rd of July 2010 and 31 August 2018.
Michael B. Jordan & Jay-Z are Producing a TV Series Based on Muhammad Ali’s Life
A limited TV series centred on the life of famed boxer Muhammad Ali is coming, courtesy of Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation in collaboration with Amazon Studios.
Here’s Why Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus
American award-winning singer and Businesswoman, Rihanna‘s clothing line Fenty Fashion House which was launched less than two years ago with French luxury conglomerate LVMH will be put on hold indefinitely.
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti nominated for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Here’s How You Can Vote
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has published 16 nominees for its 2021 class of inductees, and on the list is Afrobeat originator Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who has been eligible for some time and is finally being recognized for the honour.
Ayra Starr talks Everything Music with Don Jazzy & Toolz on the “Midday Show”
Ayra Starr was on the “Midday Show“ with Don Jazzy and Toolz to premiere her debut self-titled project. She spoke about her background, how she met Don Jazzy and where she sees herself in the future.
Must Watch Trailer: Cynthia Erivo Shines in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”
The official trailer for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” is out and it stars Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo as the “Queen of Soul” in the Emmy award-winning critically acclaimed global anthology series set to premiere on the 21st of March.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid tribute to former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande after he passed away on Thursday at the age of 91 at 91.
#BNAsksIdia: All the Questions Idia Aisien Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat
We had a chat with the TV host and first-time actress, Idia Aisien about everything, from her acting debut in Play Network’s remake of “Nneka The Pretty Serpent“, to what she’s planned for February 14, to what would play her if her life was a movie.
Firecracker Toyeen’s Top Tips to Remaining Consistent as a Writer
BN contributor Firecracker Toyeen shares her top tips to remaining consistent as a writer or an aspiring writer.
#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Season of Love with “Until Forever” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie & Van Vicker
The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile. The movie for this week is titled “Until Forever“, starring Olu Jacobs, Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Chinwe Owoh.
#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate
With an “Anti-Lekki Tolling Movement” tagged #OccupyLekkiTollgate, the youths fixed a peaceful protest at the Toll Gate to hold on the 13th of February and here’s how it went.
10 Nollywood Romantic Movies & Series To Watch on Valentine’s Day
We curated 10 Nollywood romantic films for you to watch on Valentine’s Day via Youtube or Netflix.