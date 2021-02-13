Connect with us

BN TV Features News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Nollywood Romantic Movies & Series To Watch on Valentine's Day

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Season of Love with “Until Forever" starring Mercy Johnson Okojie & Van Vicker

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 10 (Size 45) of “Papa Benji” Right Here!

BN TV

Firecracker Toyeen's Top Tips to Remaining Consistent as a Writer

BN TV

Bisola & Samuel Otigba are the Latest Guests in this Special Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Things You Shouldn't Say to New Mums, According to Mory Coco

BN TV Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson ask each other 33 Questions on GQ's "The Couples Quiz"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane's New Nollywood Project "Ricordi" is Coming | But First, the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Gladys and Haruna have a New Discovery about Leo in Episode 6 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s been a fabulous week and a lot has definitely gone down.

In the midst of the everyday hustle and bustle, you may have missed a thing or two and are wondering how to catch up on everything that has happenned.

With this in view, we present to you #BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories This Week where we give you a summary of the major events that takes place every week, to make catching up much easier.

Now, let us take you through everything that  happened this second week in February.

Akah & Claire Nnani have Welcomed their First Child!

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani and his beautiful wife Claire welcomed their first child together and the couple shared the news on their joint Instagram page with a cute photo taken shortly before their baby arrived.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Buys $1.5Billion in Bitcoin and Everyone is Talking About It

American electric vehicle company, Tesla, Inc became the first automaker to acquire bitcoins worth $1.5billion for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 29: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

This is Why the Federal Government is Planning on Replacing BVN with NIN

The Federal Government of Nigeria revealed its plans to replace Bank Verification Numbers with the National Identity Numbers, as stated by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami during a briefing of newsmen following the inspection of the ongoing NIN registration at NIMC and other registration centres in Abuja.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome a Baby Boy!

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WTO General Council to Decide the Next Director-General on February 15

The General Council of the World Trade Organization will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 15th of February to consider the appointment of the next Director-General, according to a statement on its website.

The Academy Reveals Oscars Shortlist for International Feature Film, Documentary Feature & VFX

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars, and unfortunately Nigeria’s entry for the international feature film Oscar category, “The Milkmaid” didn’t make it to the cut.

Lil Frosh Remanded in Correctional Facility Following Assault Allegations by Girlfriend Okeoghene

Although the singer denied the accusations of physical assault, Lil Frosh was reportedly summoned at the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, on Thursday for questioning by the policemen.

D Smoke Is Having So Much Fun In Nigeria

American rapper D Smoke has been in Nigeria for a while now and the superstar seems to be having the time of his life exploring the country and its vibes, the hood, good food and the overly talented artists, because once again, “Naija is showing us love.”

Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾

African record holder for the 200m race Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been honoured by the Guinness World Records with a certificate for the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings, making a total of 67 appearances between 3rd of July 2010 and 31 August 2018.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria reacts after winning the women’s 200m during the Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track & Angell Field on June 30, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan & Jay-Z are Producing a TV Series Based on Muhammad Ali’s Life

A limited TV series centred on the life of famed boxer Muhammad Ali is coming, courtesy of Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Michael B. Jordan attends Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 at the Thompson Hotel on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Here’s Why Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus

American award-winning singer and Businesswoman, Rihanna‘s clothing line Fenty Fashion House which was launched less than two years ago with French luxury conglomerate LVMH will be put on hold indefinitely.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti nominated for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Here’s How You Can Vote

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has published 16 nominees for its 2021 class of inductees, and on the list is Afrobeat originator Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who has been eligible for some time and is finally being recognized for the honour.

Ayra Starr talks Everything Music with Don Jazzy & Toolz on the “Midday Show”

Ayra Starr was on the “Midday Show with Don Jazzy and Toolz to premiere her debut self-titled project. She spoke about her background, how she met Don Jazzy and where she sees herself in the future.

Must Watch Trailer: Cynthia Erivo Shines in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”

The official trailer for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” is out and it stars Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo as the “Queen of Soul” in the Emmy award-winning critically acclaimed global anthology series set to premiere on the 21st of March.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid tribute to former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande after he passed away on Thursday at the age of 91 at 91.

#BNAsksIdia: All the Questions Idia Aisien Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

We had a chat with the TV host and first-time actress, Idia Aisien about everything, from her acting debut in Play Network’s remake of “Nneka The Pretty Serpent“, to what she’s planned for February 14, to what would play her if her life was a movie.

Firecracker Toyeen’s Top Tips to Remaining Consistent as a Writer

BN contributor Firecracker Toyeen shares her top tips to remaining consistent as a writer or an aspiring writer.

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Season of Love with “Until Forever” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie & Van Vicker

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile. The movie for this week is titled “Until Forever“, starring Olu Jacobs, Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Chinwe Owoh.

#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate

With an “Anti-Lekki Tolling Movement” tagged #OccupyLekkiTollgate, the youths fixed a peaceful protest at the Toll Gate to hold on the 13th of February and here’s how it went.

10 Nollywood Romantic Movies & Series To Watch on Valentine’s Day

We curated 10 Nollywood romantic films for you to watch on Valentine’s Day via Youtube or Netflix.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate
Advertisement
css.php