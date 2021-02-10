D Smoke Is Having So Much Fun In Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing Nigerians are known for it is the manner in which we host and give our guests an unforgettable experience. Take Cardi B‘s visit, for instance, the rapper had such a fun time she got a Nigerian name for it. Naomi Campbell, J Cole and many other international superstars have also visited the country and one thing they all have in common is that they each had a great time with great people.

This time, American rapper D Smoke has been in Nigeria for a while now and the superstar seems to be having the time of his life exploring the country and its vibes, the hood, good food and the overly talented artists, because once again, “Naija is showing us love.”

“Don’t be fooled. We relatives,” the rapper captioned a photo of himself and Afrobeats star Fireboy DML. Other creatives the rapper linked up with include rapper Falz who revealed, “we cooked up some real 🔥 last night! Shiiii 🚨🎙”, Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy and other label members like Ladipoe.

D Smoke also enjoyed the famous Nigerian suya as well as some noodles and spent time at the popular Oniru beach in Lagos. “Oniru Private beach, thank you for showing me your home, your hood, and your love. Inglewood to Lagos,” he captioned the photos from the beach which clearly revealed how he bonded with the residents.

From walking the beach with the whole hood to breaking bread with kings over Suya, these photos will show you all D Smoke has been up to since his visit to Nigeria.

Hello Lagos

 

Fun times with Creatives 

A Visit to the Beach

Media Round

Photo Credit: @dsmoke7

