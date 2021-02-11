Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing

Former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande has passed away on Thursday at the age of 91 at 91.

Later Jakande served from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983, as the first civilian governor of the state under the platform Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) founded by Obafemi Awolowo.

Fondly called Baba Kekere, he became a journalist and began working with the Daily Service before joining the Nigerian Tribune and going on to become Editor-in-Chief. He later discovered John West Publications where he published The Lagos News.

Jakande contributed to the development of health, housing, education, and rural development and was popularly known for developing low-cost housing estates in several parts of the state.

The governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed the news in on Twitter saying,

With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed. On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Baba Jakande.