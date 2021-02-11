Connect with us

News

Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing

Music News

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti nominated for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Here’s How You Can Vote

Music News

Wizkid will no longer be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert for this reason

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michael B. Jordan & Jay-Z are Producing a TV Series Based on Muhammad Ali's Life

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michelle Obama is Supporting Children’s Health with New Cooking Show "Waffles + Mochi"

News

Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾

Music News

Lil Frosh Remanded in Correctional Facility Following Assault Allegations by Girlfriend Okeoghene

News

WTO General Council to Decide the Next Director-General on February 15

News

This is Why the Federal Government is Planning on Replacing BVN with NIN

News

Elon Musk's Tesla Buys $1.5Billion in Bitcoin and Everyone is Talking About It

News

Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays Tribute to Former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande Following his Passing

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande has passed away on Thursday at the age of 91 at 91.

Later Jakande served from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983, as the first civilian governor of the state under the platform Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) founded by Obafemi Awolowo.

Fondly called Baba Kekere, he became a journalist and began working with the Daily Service before joining the Nigerian Tribune and going on to become Editor-in-Chief. He later discovered John West Publications where he published The Lagos News.

Jakande contributed to the development of health, housing, education, and rural development and was popularly known for developing low-cost housing estates in several parts of the state.

The governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed the news in on Twitter saying,

With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed. On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Baba Jakande.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey

Dennis Isong: Everything you Need to Know about Purchasing Land in Lagos State

#BNShareYourHustle: Show Your Special Someone how Sweet You are with Chemi’s Cakes
Advertisement
css.php