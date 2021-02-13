Connect with us

#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Recently, the members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) ruled in favour of Lekki Concession Company, for the Lekki tollgate to be reopened. Following the news, Nigerians took to social media to express their disappointment in the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel. With an “Anti-Lekki Tolling Movement” tagged #OccupyLekkiTollgate, the youths fixed a peaceful protest at the Toll Gate to hold on the 13th of February.

On Friday evening, police officers were reported to have barricaded the Toll Gate to avoid any form of protests. This action did not stop the youths from keeping their words as they showed up in their numbers to carry on with the protests on Saturday. However, some of the youths who showed up at the Toll Gate have reportedly been arrested, including comedian and content creator Mr Macaroni who was also at the forefront of the #EndSARS protest.

Mr Macaroni made the incident known when he captured the happenings on his Instagram Live video session. In the video, the comedian along with other #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters and innocent bystanders were seen in a Black Maria with which they were arrested. Several other videos also showing the youths being arrested have made rounds on social media.

Watch the videos:

Nigerians have since taken to social media to condemn the act and here’s what they had to say:

