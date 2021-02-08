Connect with us

News

Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLekkiTollGate

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In October 2020, the Lekki Toll Gate massacre rocked Nigeria as the tragic event turned what was supposed to be a peaceful protest into the shooting of Nigerian youths. Since then, the toll gate has stayed close with people suggesting that the place be renamed in honour of those who lost their lives at the toll gate.

The question of if and when the toll gate should reopen had been left unanswered until recently when Lagos State Judicial Panel ruled in favour of Lekki Concession Company, for the Lekki tollgate to be reopened. The last sitting took place on Saturday with nine members of the panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd). At the end of the hearing, five members voted in favour of reopening of the tollgate at the last sitting on Saturday, according to Sahara Reporters.

Following the news, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel. With an “Anti-Lekki Tolling Movement” tagged #OccupyLekkiTollgate, the youths have fixed a protest at the tollgate set for the 13th of February, insisting that the departed souls of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre be served justice, as they deserve. The youths have also released a list of fundamental demands “in consonance with the freedom of information act 2011”. The list of demands include:

  • Immediate cancellation of the Lekki Toll Gates (Admiralty Plaza & Lekki Link Bridge)
  • LCC financial statements and audited reports of the concession contract till date
  • Lagos State Government Status in the concession contract having bought back the contract in 2013 of N25.3b

Alternatively, the demands also include:

  • Zero payment for all painted commercial transportation buses
  • Zero payments for all okada and tricycle operators
  • Zero payment for all health/ambulance vehicles
  • Zero payments for all school buses
  • N100 flat rate for all sizes of vehicles

