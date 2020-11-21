Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 3 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” focuses on ways Youths can Re-strategize & Rebuild Nigeria

BN TV Nollywood

Here's a New Episode of Neptune3's "Table For Two: A Series of First Dates"

BN TV

Get to Know Dimma Umeh a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie is Redecorating Her Home for Christmas on "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Let Peace Itimi show you all you should know about Search Engine Optimization

BN TV Comedy

'The Anointed Prophecy' - Catch Episode 9 of "Mama & Papa Godspower"

BN TV

It's Another Fun Episode of the NdaniTGIFShow with GGB Dance Crew

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Quam's Money" starring Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Williams Uchemba

BN TV Events Music

Must Watch: Wizkid's "A Day In The Live" Performance is Everything and More!

BN TV Inspired

Go on a Journey of Adventure with Tope a.k.a Starboy BMX on Episode 6 of "Streets Of Lagos"

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 3 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” focuses on ways Youths can Re-strategize & Rebuild Nigeria

BN TV

Published

10 mins ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of November with a docu-series detailing the cause and impact of the #EndSARS movement.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials. documentaries and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of November, we’re featuring a docu-series titled The Youth: The Road To 2023” by OVG Media about the impact of the #EndSARS Movement in Nigeria and the Nigerian youths can prepare for the 2023 elections. 

In case you missed episode ONE and TWO

In the aftermath of the Lekki Massacre, how will the youth pick up all the pieces? How will they restrategize and rebuild Nigeria? Is there any hope left? Hear strategies from bright minds and get inspired for the new Nigeria. It’s on its way. This episode is tagged “Rebuilding A Nation”.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens
Advertisement
css.php