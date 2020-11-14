Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 2 of "The Youth: The Road To 2023" Explores the Origin of the #EndSARS Movement

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of November with a docu-series detailing the cause and impact of the #EndSARS movement.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials. documentaries and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of November, we’re featuring a docu-series titled The Youth: The Road To 2023by OVG Media about the impact of the #EndSARS Movement in Nigeria and the Nigerian youths can prepare for the 2023 elections. 

In case you missed episode one, WATCH HERE!

On this episode tagged “The Devil is in the Details”, we dive into the details of what happened in October 2020 across Nigeria. Exploring the origins of the #EndSARS movement and digging deep into the chronological list of events that took place on 20.10.20.

Watch the new episode here:

