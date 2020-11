This horror flick, “Copy Banker” from OBK studios is for every lover of horror stories.

The movie which follows the life of a human resources manager who has an encounter of the strangest kind is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.

It stars Ijeoma Aniebo and Grace Young-Arney, was created by Kanso Ogbolu and written by Eniola “Chylde” Hassim.

Watch the video below: