Connect with us

News

Introducing the Newly Appointed SSA on Persons Living With Disability: Adenike Oyetunde 👏🏾👏🏾

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has a Great Chance of Being World Trade Organization's Director-General

News Scoop

CBN Bans Cryptocurrency Exchange in Nigeria | See How Everyone is Reacting to the News

BN TV Movies & TV News Scoop

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” Collection

Music News Scoop

African China is a Landlord!

News Scoop

Amanda Gorman Dazzles on the Cover of TIME's "The Black Renaissance" Issue

Events Movies & TV News Scoop

John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List

Features Movies & TV News

Akinola Davies Jr's "Lizard" wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Yvonne Orji, Folake Olowofoyeku Nominated for 2021 NAACP Image Awards

News

The NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline has been Extended by 8 Weeks

News

Introducing the Newly Appointed SSA on Persons Living With Disability: Adenike Oyetunde 👏🏾👏🏾

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Adenike Oyetunde as the Senior Special Assistant on Persons Living With Disability. Adenike is a media personality and gratitude coach. She’s an amputee and disability rights advocate.

“The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment of Adenike Dasola Oyetunde as the Senior Special Assistant to Mr Governor on Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), stems from the confidence in her capabilities and demonstrated commitment to the rights and well-being of PLWDs”, said the statement published on the official Instagram page of the Lagos State Government.

Adenike is the founder of Amputees United which she launched early 2017 to provide support for amputees. The initiative is creating a community where amputees can hold hands with others who have the same experience and get the needed support to go through the challenges of the (new) reality.

She completed her studies and bagged her law degree; she worked as an OAP with Nigerian Info Fm and is the convener of “Gratitude Jar Challenge”, where people are encouraged to keep a jar where they write about life experiences they are grateful for.

Adenike has shared her story so many times on different platforms to serve as an inspiration to many others. We remember when she launched Amputees United – an initiative to provide support for amputees, when she was named amongst YNaija/Leading Ladies Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria (2017), when she shared her story on surviving cancer on “Seriously Speaking“, featured in our WCW series, published her memoir Adénìké: Your Story, Your Movie, His Glory, and recently got married to the love of her life, Lawal Sherif.

Congratulations, Adenike!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: Clubhouse Fever and the Power of Twitter Naija

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Times Have Changed! You Need to Reinvent and Equip Yourself

SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for “Lizard” is Great for Nollywood

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021
Advertisement
css.php