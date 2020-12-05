All The Photos You Should See from Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif’s Wedding

Media personality and founder of Amputees United, Adenike Oyetunde and her beau Lawal Sherif got married today, Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Check out their beautiful pre-wedding photos.

The wedding was definitely a day full of love and celebration in every way. Just by looking at these photos, we know you’d want to see them.

Guests shared these photos of their day and we are currently crushing on all the amazingness of these pictures.

See the first photos and videos below: