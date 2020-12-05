Connect with us

Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif's Pre-Wedding Shoot will Brighten Your Day😍

A Forever Kind Of Love! AY Makun and Mabel celebrate 12 Years of Marriage

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

We Just ❤️ Lola Omotayo-Okoye's Simple & Sweet Wedding Anniversary Note to Peter Okoye

BamBam & Teddy A's Loving Anniversary Messages Will Make You Fall In Love With Their Love

Find Out what Adanna & David Hate Most about Each Other on this Episode of their "Two Navigate" Series

Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman's Sweet Notes for their Wedding Anniversary will Make You 😊

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating 10 Years of Love ❤️

Vandora's Tips on 'Getting Over a Heartbreak'

Watching this Proposal Video will make You Love Taaooma & Abula More

Yes! Adenike Oyetunde and Lawal Sherif are getting married and their pre-wedding photos are proof that love clearly lives here.

They look so happy and in sync and the best is all we wish these love birds as they embark on this journey together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram and here’s what they wrote:

Two Hearts
Two value systems
Two families
One God

Take a good look at how cute they look together😍

Photographer: @chyder5

