Here’s A Recap Of All Your Favorite Stories On Bellanaija Weddings This Week

Osas Okoyon

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi there BellaNaijarians!

This one is for all our fellow “Aww” crew members and lovers of love! Another weekend is upon us – meaning a fresh wave of beautiful wedding photos and love stories is about to happen. But while we eagerly wait, there were a lot of exciting features on bellanaijaweddings.com this week. From sweet love stories to lovely wedding and pre-wedding photos, bridal inspirations, and radiant beauty looks.  In case you missed anything, this recap has you covered.

Click on the title links for more on each story, and enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Eunice & Reginald are Ready for this Forever Journey!

You’ve Got to Love This Chic Bridal Look

AY & Mabel’s 12th Anniversary Shoot is Giving Us All The Feels

 

Feel All The Love at the #WilliamsGotTheOscar White Wedding in Lagos

You’d Def want to See Kenny Daniel & Adebola Williams’ Boat Cruise Proposal

We’re Officially Drooling Over Brunella Oscar & Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding Photos

Brunella Oscar Slayed Her 4 Wedding Looks With No Exception!

Who says Your Boss Can’t Introduce you to Bae? Kim & Slyvan’s Love Story will Prove it

Ghanaian Brides, This SHE by Bena Trad Engagement Collection 2020 Will Captivate You!

Timi Dakolo Put a Smile on 8 Couples’ Faces with Surprise Performances in Abuja

Jennifer & Sanmi Found More Than just Grocery! | See their Wedding Photos

This “Wona Is You” Campaign Is a Perfect Reminder that Every Bride is Beautiful!

Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Luxury & It’s For You!

Adebola Williams Proposed To Kehinde In The Sweetest Way & She Said Yes! You Need to See the Photos!

Osas Okoyon

Osas Okonyon is a creative writer and content creator who enjoys spending time in her head than anywhere else. A media enthusiast and a multi-talented misfit. She thinks Bike racing is for legends and plans to make money doing what she loves, the rest of her life.

