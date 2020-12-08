We Are So Thrilled By Nini & Tolu’s Fairytale Wedding

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nini and Tolu really brought that Disney fairytale wedding to life with their big days. We were captivated right from their civil wedding. Then they got us all in our feelings with their love story and pre-wedding photos.

The adorable couple exchanged vows in an enchanting white wedding ceremony which took place in Lagos. And it was well attended by friends and family. The photos tell an enthralling story of two best friends taking on life together forever. And every frame just leaves us spellbound!

Feel all the sweetness from #ThatNTLove with the photos below.

 

Credits

Bride@iamnini1
Groom@t_alebs
Planner@2706events
Bridal styling@lavish_bridal
Groom styling@kuartz_
Makeup@bimpeonakoya
Hair styling@adefunkeee
Robe & ReceptionDress@marveeofficial
Accessories@elsiejoybridal
Groom’s outfit@kimonokollection
Bridesmaid outfits: @houseofnini1
Bridesmaid robe@houseofnini1
Decor@saraoevents
Venue@thefivepalm
Photography@felixcrown @keziie
Videography@otusally
BellaNaija Weddings

E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

