We Are So Thrilled By Nini & Tolu’s Fairytale Wedding

Nini and Tolu really brought that Disney fairytale wedding to life with their big days. We were captivated right from their civil wedding. Then they got us all in our feelings with their love story and pre-wedding photos.

The adorable couple exchanged vows in an enchanting white wedding ceremony which took place in Lagos. And it was well attended by friends and family. The photos tell an enthralling story of two best friends taking on life together forever. And every frame just leaves us spellbound!

Feel all the sweetness from #ThatNTLove with the photos below.

Credits