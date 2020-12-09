Connect with us

Everything About Portia & Stanley's Wedding Is Giving Us The Butterfly Effect!

We Are So Thrilled By Nini & Tolu's Fairytale Wedding

Here's A Recap Of All Your Favorite Stories On Bellanaija Weddings This Week

All The Photos You Should See from Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif’s Wedding

A Ghanaian Love! Eunice & Reginald's Pre-wedding Shoot

Strangers to Neighbours & then Lovers! Princess & John's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 363

From a Staycation to a #BNBling Moment! Mife & Max's Surprise Proposal

We Love all The Vibes From Brunella Oscar & Williams Uchemba's Beautiful Wedding'

Here's Everything You Missed This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

2 hours ago

Weddings will forever be a thrill to us at BellaNaija Weddings! Portia and Stanley said the highly coveted “I do” to each other in a magnificent ceremony. After their auspicious chance meeting at a Café, the two have now become one.

The beautiful photos of the wedding tell us everything we need to know about how terrific a day it was. Everything about this wedding just gives us the butterfly effect!

Experience the glitz and glamour from the photos below:

 

Credits

Bride@ladyy_portia
Makeup@andreajoanmua
Planner@cadaoraevents
Photography@riyalityweddings
Videography@ouch_films

Osas Okoyon

Osas Okonyon is a creative writer and content creator who enjoys spending time in her head than anywhere else. A media enthusiast and a multi-talented misfit. She thinks Bike racing is for legends and plans to make money doing what she loves, the rest of her life.

