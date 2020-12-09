Everything About Portia & Stanley’s Wedding Is Giving Us The Butterfly Effect!

Weddings will forever be a thrill to us at BellaNaija Weddings! Portia and Stanley said the highly coveted “I do” to each other in a magnificent ceremony. After their auspicious chance meeting at a Café, the two have now become one.
The beautiful photos of the wedding tell us everything we need to know about how terrific a day it was. Everything about this wedding just gives us the butterfly effect!
Experience the glitz and glamour from the photos below:
Credits
Bride: @ladyy_portia
Makeup: @andreajoanmua
Planner: @cadaoraevents
Photography: @riyalityweddings
Videography: @ouch_films