Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch All The Exciting Stories This Week
It’s yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it. Because, it’s Saturday, our excitement is super heightened as expected. Why not? Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy. If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!
Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing weddings and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!
Let’s start off with weddings this week…
#TheDrsEze Traditional Wedding was a Colourful Display of Culture
We are Saying Yes to Love at Chine & Nnaemeka’s White Wedding
Marvy & Eugene’s Beautiful White Wedding Will Add Colour to Your Day!
Then the pre-wedding shoots and love stories…
It’s The #OOmagic Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story
Francesca & Fredrick’s Love Story Kicked Off on Tinder
From a Wedding to IG & Forever! Enjoy the #TSVibes21 Love Story
Thanks to a Matchmaker & a Church Visit, Ayomide & Kunle Are Set to Seal Their Love Deal!
Kwaku Found His Queen in Vanessa & It Started on Instagram
Then to some honeymoon love…
Explore The Honeymoon-Perfect Seychelles with Kehinde & Adebola Williams
Then some inspiration for the big day…
The Irawo Collection by Toju Foyeh is a Reminder That Every Bride is a Star!
Make a Flawless Fashion Statement on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look!
Northern Brides-to-be, You’ll Absolutely Love This Bridal Inspo!
All Stylish Brides will Want These Reception Dresses by SugarKane
We’re Loving This Flawless Igbo Beauty Look
Step Into Your Trad Dripping Beauty with this Bridal Look
This Beauty Look is Giving Us All the Bald Bride Inspo We Need
You’ll be Captivating Everyone on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!
Make a Flawless Fashion Statement on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look!
This Goofy Groomsman & Bridesmaid’s Dance-off Will Make You Smile!
When Your Song Comes Up at Your Wedding! See This Congolese Bridal Party Rock