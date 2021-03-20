Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out All The Juicy Features This Week

Childhood Friends to Lovers! Feyisayo & Folorunsho's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The "Jewel" Bridal Collection by Shadiat Alasooke is For the Sophisticated Yoruba Bride

Adelaide & Mike Take it to The Altar! Check out Their Wedding in Ghana

What is Your Friday Night Plan? Let's Have Some Pasta & Chill Together on Friday, 12th March

BellaNaija Weddings X Golden Penny Presents Pasta & Chill! Guess What We Have Up Our Sleeves

Get Ready! It's All About NewlyNearly By BellaNaijaWeddings & Golden Penny This Month

When Daddy Introduces You to Bae! Fatima & Femi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

It's Official! See all The Photos from Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams’ Registry Wedding

#OluwaKade: Adebola Williams & Kenny Daniel are Legally Hitched ❤️

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s the weekend again, BellaNaija Weddings fam! So, of course, our excitement is at the peak.

We promised you a month full of amazing things and we’re still very much riding on that wave. Our date with you was so awesome that we did it again! This time with even more goodies in store. Our second #NewlyNearly Pasta and Chill date was a blast! Of course, that’s def not all the fun we had. Our Clubhouse conversation on “Who pays for the wedding?”, on Thursday evening was very insightful and intriguing with salient take-home points from some of the speakers. We’re so pumped with Euphoria from all the exciting features we’ve had all week and the giddiness that the weekend brings. Can’t relate? Just head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com!

If you missed anything this week, you’re covered. We’ve got the run down of all the juicy features, from beautiful love stories to amazing pre-wedding shoot, bridal inspiration and so much more! Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy!

Yasss to Temi & Gbenga’s Beautiful Outdoor White Wedding!

The #GTLoveJourney21 Traditional Engagement Was a Full Display of Culture

Achieve Elegance on Your Big Day With This Bridal Shoot

Wondering What NewlyNearly is All About? Here’s all You Need to Know

Tyia and Cruise Take Us on a Smooth Love Sail With Their Pre-wedding Photos!

Calling on Edo Beauties about to Be Hitched – This Beauty Look is For You!

We Absolutely Love a Dancing Bride & Ophelia is Giving Us More Reason To!

Oh, The Joy of Motherhood! This Wedding Video Will Make You Laugh & Cry at the Same Time

You’ve Got To See How Mustapha Pulled Off a Surprise Proposal for Sandra On Her Birthday!

From Dress Shopping in New York to Making Alterations in Ghana, What has Stacy Done with her Dress?

A DM + a Mutual Friend & 4 Years Down The Line, Precious & Emmanuel are Ready to Say “I do!”

Here’s How to Save for Your Dream Wedding in 6 Easy Steps

Dear Unconventional Brides! This Boho Chic Inspired Bridal Collection By Tosho Woods Is Just For You!

If It’s Nice, Do It Twice! Let’s Have Another Pasta & Chill Date This Friday, 19th March!

 

 

 

