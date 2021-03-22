Connect with us

Great News! Registration for #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering Has Officially Begun!

Great news, BellaNaija Weddings fam! When we said we had many amazing plans for you this month, we weren’t kidding! The NewlyNearly plans just entered a new pedestal.

If you have missed it any part of it, click here. However, let’s give you a quick summary.

BellaNaija Weddings and Golden Penny came up with an exciting package for newlyweds and nearly eds which runs for the entire month of March. We came through with the Pasta & Chill nights, clubhouse conversation and now, the grand finale is about to go down – A Virtual Gathering!

It promises to be a swell time with our amazing line up of speakers and performer ready to give all our attendees an unforgettable experience. We’d be covering a variety of topics ranging from marriage to love, finances and even relocating with your sweetheart. You def don’t want to miss this. So here’s what – sign up by clicking HERE and register for the sessions.

NewlyNearly is a multi-platform virtual gathering of NearlyWeds & NewlyWeds. We believe in the longevity of happy marriages and that modern marriages can be sustainable and beautiful filled with love and joy. This event is specially created for attendees to learn real and practical life lessons for the journey they are about to begin. This will feature real-life conversations about marriage and money, love and connection, relocation with the love of your life, modern-day parenting, and more.

Our speakers include Blessing Adesiyan (Founder, Mother Honestly), Oluwatosin Olaseinde (Founder, Money Africa), Bisi and Ola Soetan (Creators, Secret Place Husband and Secret Place Wife), Tunde Omotoye (Founder, HumanSquad), Bisola Borha (Founder, TrendyBEEvents Company), DJ Prince (Global Disk Jockey) and Samuel Otigba (Chef and Founder, Blvck Apron). This event is a collaboration between BellaNaija Weddings and Golden Penny.

We truly can’t wait to see you.

BellaNaijaWeddings

