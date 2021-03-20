Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

First Photos: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Joke Silva at the Premiere of Mildred Okwo’s film “La Femme Anjola”

“She Said Yes” – Skales is Engaged!

And the 2021 Oscar Nominees Are… Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman & “The Midnight Sky” | See Full List

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 05: Viola Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter )

What the National Bureau of Statistics Says About Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate

Flutterwave is Partnering with PayPal to allow African merchants accept and make payments

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

 

Read Barry Jhay’s Statement on the Death of his Label Boss, Kashy | Police say Case Docket is Closed

Zendaya & John David Washington talk “Malcolm & Marie” as they Cover W Magazine’s Latest Issue

A List of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in Lagos State

USSD Transactions will Now Cost Nigerians a Flat Rate of ₦6.98

Governor of CBN – Godwin Emefiele

Take a Look at the Pearls of Wisdom Khafi Shared During Our Live Twitter Chat

Tiger Woods has returned home & making progress on his recovery

Instagram is Enhancing its Safety Features for Teen Users

Instagram logo

Ajima Ogbole is Seeking Justice after a Belgian Hospital reportedly Amputated her Cervix & Paralyzed her Sister-in-law

Ajima and Susan Ogbole
Photo Credit: Fisayo Soyombo (Twitter)

Get to Know Efezino a Little More on #DiscoverWithBN

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli Passes On at 61

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli

Trade, Finance & Partnership – That’s What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

6 Facts About Samia Suluhu, the First Female President of Tanzania

Photo Credit: @SuluhuSamia

BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen’s Forthcoming Movie “Breaded Life” | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

