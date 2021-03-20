Events
#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians!
It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List
First Photos: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Joke Silva at the Premiere of Mildred Okwo’s film “La Femme Anjola”
“She Said Yes” – Skales is Engaged!
And the 2021 Oscar Nominees Are… Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman & “The Midnight Sky” | See Full List
What the National Bureau of Statistics Says About Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate
Flutterwave is Partnering with PayPal to allow African merchants accept and make payments
#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork
Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star