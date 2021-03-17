Connect with us

BN TV News

Trade, Finance & Partnership - That's What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda explores Agriculture as Nigeria's Leeway to Economic Prosperity on "Public Eye"

BN TV Music

Watch the Official Trailer for Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary "Dancing with the Devil"

BN TV Movies & TV

"We're Happy We Made It to 20 Seasons" - Kim Kardashian on Ending "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen's Forthcoming Movie "Breaded Life" | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

BN TV

Wunmi Williams of Nakenohs Boulevard is the Latest Guest on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Cassandra wants Revenge! Catch Episode 2 of "Bad Gang"

BN TV

Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family in this New Vlog

BN TV Music

"These Songs are Fire" - Check Out Dimma Umeh's Current Afrobeats & Amapiano Playlist

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Finally Opens Up about Lamar in the Season Finale of Diane Russet's web series “Ricordi”

BN TV

Trade, Finance & Partnership – That’s What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

Published

47 mins ago

 on

The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala officially paid her first visit to Nigeria with the aim to enhance trade and improve the economy.

During her visit, Okonjo-Iweala spoke to Arise News about trade, the WTO’s partnership with international finance corporations, and how “Nigeria must move away from fossil fuels as the rest of the world look to other forms of energy.”

Listing her activities since her visit, she says:

I’ve actually met with the minister of finance already and we talked about issues related to trade finance, how to improve access to trade finance. We talked about WTO’s partnership with international finance corporations to improve access to guarantees for letters of credit, so that exporters would have the finance they need to do business.

Women, there’s a program of WTO and IFC that also guarantees letters of credit for women at a reduced cost. We focused on the financial aspect of Trade. We also talked about customs facilitation

Watch the full conversation below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php