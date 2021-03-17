Trade, Finance & Partnership – That’s What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala officially paid her first visit to Nigeria with the aim to enhance trade and improve the economy.

During her visit, Okonjo-Iweala spoke to Arise News about trade, the WTO’s partnership with international finance corporations, and how “Nigeria must move away from fossil fuels as the rest of the world look to other forms of energy.”

Listing her activities since her visit, she says:

I’ve actually met with the minister of finance already and we talked about issues related to trade finance, how to improve access to trade finance. We talked about WTO’s partnership with international finance corporations to improve access to guarantees for letters of credit, so that exporters would have the finance they need to do business. Women, there’s a program of WTO and IFC that also guarantees letters of credit for women at a reduced cost. We focused on the financial aspect of Trade. We also talked about customs facilitation

Watch the full conversation below: