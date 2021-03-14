Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

First Photos: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Joke Silva at the Premiere of Mildred Okwo's film "La Femme Anjola"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of Biola & Titi in "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

Movies & TV

Netflix is Experimenting a Test to See if You're Sharing Passwords Outside Your Family

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Ini Dima-Okojie from the Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ Picks Up a 'Wahala Couple' in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV News Scoop

Inside the Newly-Launched EbonyLife Creative Academy and Studios

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dami & Cris are at Crossroads in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's another Awkward Client for Reki & Mudi in Episode 2 (Red Flags) of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

Movies & TV

First Photos: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Joke Silva at the Premiere of Mildred Okwo’s film “La Femme Anjola”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mildred Okwo‘s highly anticipated movie “La Femme Anjola” has finally premiered.

The event which took place on the 14th of March was attended by many superstars including the movie’s cast Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Femi Jacobs, Ken Erics as well as other celebrities like Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Shawn Faqau, Enyinna Nwigwe, Kiki Omeili, Shaffy Bello, Shan George, Mimi Onalaja, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Taymesan and many others.

Set in Nigeria Lagos, “La femme Anjola” is a crime-thriller Neo-noir film set in Lagos and Cape Town about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a beautiful woman married to a wealthy gangster.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred Okwo. It will be available in cinemas near you on the 19th of March. Watch the official trailer here.

Take a look at the first photos from the movie premiere.

Ladies

Gentlemen

Guests

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja
Advertisement
css.php