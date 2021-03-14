First Photos: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Joke Silva at the Premiere of Mildred Okwo’s film “La Femme Anjola”

Mildred Okwo‘s highly anticipated movie “La Femme Anjola” has finally premiered.

The event which took place on the 14th of March was attended by many superstars including the movie’s cast Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Femi Jacobs, Ken Erics as well as other celebrities like Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Shawn Faqau, Enyinna Nwigwe, Kiki Omeili, Shaffy Bello, Shan George, Mimi Onalaja, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Taymesan and many others.

Set in Nigeria Lagos, “La femme Anjola” is a crime-thriller Neo-noir film set in Lagos and Cape Town about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a beautiful woman married to a wealthy gangster.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred Okwo. It will be available in cinemas near you on the 19th of March. Watch the official trailer here.

Take a look at the first photos from the movie premiere.

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline