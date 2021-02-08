Connect with us

The Official Trailer for Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey & Femi Jacobs is Finally Here

Published

2 days ago

 on

The official trailer for Mildred Okwo’s highly anticipated crime thriller, “La Femme Anjola” has finally premiered.

The movie was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Mildred. Set in Nigeria Lagos, “La femme Anjola” is a crime-thriller Neo-noir film set in Lagos and Cape Town about a young male stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a beautiful woman married to a wealthy gangster.

La Femme Anjola, which has been in development since sometime around 2015, features a star-studded cast including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Ken Erics, Uzo Osimkpa, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, #BBNaija’s Bassey Ekpeyong among others.

Watch the trailer below:

