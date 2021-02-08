You have to Try The Kitchen Muse’s Baked Jollof Rice Recipe

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Kitchen Muse is sharing her baked jollof rice recipe in this vlog and she says, “I made some baked Jollof Rice with tiny pieces of fried plantain and fried meats, the result is this amazing medley of deliciousness. I can’t wait for you to try it and share your thoughts, Enjoy!”

Ingredients
2 Cups Golden Sella Basmati Rice
1 Ripe Plantain
500g Assorted Fried Meats (Chopped)
3/4 Cup Chicken Stock
1/4 Cup Tomato Puree
3 Tbsp Oil
1 Tbsp Butter
3/4 Cup Pepper Mix
1 Tsp Chicken Seasoning
1 Tsp Curry Powder
1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme
1/2 Tsp Nutmeg (Freshly grated)
Salt to taste

Learn the process below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

