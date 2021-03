Follow the story of 16-year-old Titi aka Chops and her mum, Ms B, as they take us on a hilarious journey of mischief, friendship and romance in the comedy series “Sugar Chops” created by Biodun Stephen.

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Micheal Afolarin, Ayuba Adebayo, Timi Richards and a handful of special appearances by your faves.

Watch the first part below: