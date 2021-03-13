Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of Biola & Titi in "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

A House, Stocks & ₦10m to Education Charity - Elites Raised the Bar for Erica's 27th Birthday

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Instagram Secrets - Here's how she Creates 2 Weeks of Quality Content in 4 Hours

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ Picks Up a 'Wahala Couple' in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV

Lanre Shonubi & SwitOpe take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Dejimecury discuss Fatherhood in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Homemade Eggplant (Garden Egg) Sauce Recipe

BN TV

Grace Ajilore is Keeping it Real in this Question & Answer Tag

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah’s Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Food vlogger, Sisi Jemimah is out with a new recipe, this time it’s a recipe tutorial for Garlic Butter Fried Rice. If you want a quick lunch or dinner then this dish is perfect!

Ingredients:

2 Cups Rice (I used Sella Basmati)
1 Big Bulb Garlic
2 Eggs
40g Butter
3 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp Sesame Oil
3 tbsp Vegetable Oil
1/2 Cup Spring Onions
Chilli Flakes (depending on your heat tolerance)
1 tbsp Onion Powder
1 Chicken Bouillon
1 tsp Black Pepper

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja
Advertisement
css.php