Sisi Jemimah’s Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

Food vlogger, Sisi Jemimah is out with a new recipe, this time it’s a recipe tutorial for Garlic Butter Fried Rice. If you want a quick lunch or dinner then this dish is perfect!

Ingredients:

2 Cups Rice (I used Sella Basmati)

1 Big Bulb Garlic

2 Eggs

40g Butter

3 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tbsp Sesame Oil

3 tbsp Vegetable Oil

1/2 Cup Spring Onions

Chilli Flakes (depending on your heat tolerance)

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 Chicken Bouillon

1 tsp Black Pepper

Watch the video below: