BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix
Food vlogger, Sisi Jemimah is out with a new recipe, this time it’s a recipe tutorial for Garlic Butter Fried Rice. If you want a quick lunch or dinner then this dish is perfect!
Ingredients:
2 Cups Rice (I used Sella Basmati)
1 Big Bulb Garlic
2 Eggs
40g Butter
3 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp Sesame Oil
3 tbsp Vegetable Oil
1/2 Cup Spring Onions
Chilli Flakes (depending on your heat tolerance)
1 tbsp Onion Powder
1 Chicken Bouillon
1 tsp Black Pepper
Watch the video below: