A House, Stocks & ₦10m to Education Charity – Elites Raised the Bar for Erica’s 27th Birthday

Published

32 mins ago

 on

If there’s one thing we know about Elites, it’s that they’ll go to the moon and back for their star girl, Erica. To celebrate Erica Nlewedim’s 27th birthday, her fans got her stocks from Tesla, Amazon, United Airlines and Disney worth $10,000, over ₦10million in education charity, 27 Rose boxes, 27 boxes of chocolates and a fully acquired 3 bedroom mansion with boys quarters in Lagos.

Here’s a mini breakdown of what she got, according to her official fan page on Instagram

  • A donation of N891,000 to her Alma Mata, Command Day Secondary School Ikeja, to foot the WAEC and NECO registration fees of 54 students.
  • A sum of 10million Naira to a student for a scholarship to one of the private schools Phidel College Lagos Nigeria, from Jss1 to Ss3 with Waec/Neco and Jamb included, also the student will also get to choose any private university of his/her choice, the said student will be chosen from a Motherless Baby Home and everything will be documented from the beginning of the school enrollment to the end of SS3.
  • $10,000 Tesla, Amazon and International Airline stocks.
  • A fully acquired house in Lekki’s Hollywood.

Check on it:

