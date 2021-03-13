Iyabo Ojo has the Sweetest Message for her Daughter Priscilla on her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo serenaded her daughter Priscilla with adorable words as she clocked 20 years older today, March 13th.

She took to Instagram to celebrate her with lovely photos and a heartwarming message.

I’m so super proud of the Strong, hardworking Lady you have become @its.priscy May you continue to shine & may you be greater than me, I wish you all you wish yourself plus more, keep moving, keep winning, I got you forever, Love you pieces. happy 20th birthday angel

The birthday belle also took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself for the new milestone. She wrote, “+1 Another birthday and I’m still gorgeous as ever”.

Check out the lovely gorgeous below:

Photo Credit: Iyaboojofespris | its.priscy