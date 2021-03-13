Connect with us

Iyabo Ojo has the Sweetest Message for her Daughter Priscilla on her Birthday

Star Girl Erica Rings in 27th Birthday with Lovely New Photos

#BNMeetTheStar: Ini Dima-Okojie from the Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala"

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

This is Feminist Coalition's Response to the Alleged Withdrawal of ₦23m in Bitcoin Donated for #EndSARS Protest

Inside the Newly-Launched EbonyLife Creative Academy and Studios

Godwin Tom's New Podcast "Journey Of A Learner" Explores the Music Industry | Catch the First 5 Episodes

All The Fun Moments From Zendaya's 1st Birthday Party

Buckingham Palace says racism allegations by Meghan & Prince Harry will be addressed

Piers Morgan is stepping down from the "Good Morning Britain" show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo serenaded her daughter Priscilla with adorable words as she clocked 20 years older today, March 13th.

She took to Instagram to celebrate her with lovely photos and a heartwarming message.

I’m so super proud of the Strong, hardworking Lady you have become @its.priscy May you continue to shine & may you be greater than me, I wish you all you wish yourself plus more, keep moving, keep winning, I got you forever, Love you pieces. happy 20th birthday angel

The birthday belle also took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself for the new milestone. She wrote, “+1 Another birthday and I’m still gorgeous as ever”.

Check out the lovely gorgeous below:

Photo Credit: Iyaboojofespris | its.priscy

