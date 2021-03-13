Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Star Girl Erica Rings in 27th Birthday with Lovely New Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo has the Sweetest Message for her Daughter Priscilla on her Birthday

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Ini Dima-Okojie from the Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

Scoop

This is Feminist Coalition's Response to the Alleged Withdrawal of ₦23m in Bitcoin Donated for #EndSARS Protest

Movies & TV News Scoop

Inside the Newly-Launched EbonyLife Creative Academy and Studios

Music Scoop

Godwin Tom's New Podcast "Journey Of A Learner" Explores the Music Industry | Catch the First 5 Episodes

Scoop Sweet Spot

All The Fun Moments From Zendaya's 1st Birthday Party

Scoop

Buckingham Palace says racism allegations by Meghan & Prince Harry will be addressed

Movies & TV Scoop

Piers Morgan is stepping down from the "Good Morning Britain" show

Scoop

Star Girl Erica Rings in 27th Birthday with Lovely New Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Erica Nlewedim turned a year older today, Saturday, March 13th and to celebrate her 27th birthday, the actress, reality tv star and brand ambassador released these beautiful new photos on her Instagram page.

In one of the photos, she wrote:

Year 26 was such a ride! It was the year in which my life changed completely, a year that gave me so much life, so much love, so much fulfillment. It was also a year full of lemons, lemons that God turned into lemonades and cocktails.

It is Year 27 and I am full of gratitude. I am grateful for life! I am grateful for the favour of God that has found me. I am grateful for the experiences that moulded me, the brightness of my present and my very glorious future. I am grateful for the overwhelming Love that surrounds me. I am grateful for the Elite League🌟
Hello 27, I’m ready for fulfillment

Check on it!

Happy Birthday Erica!

Photo Credit:
Dress @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup @bare2beauty
Jewellery @swnigeria
Hair @kukushair
Photography @felixcrown
Styled by @swankyjerry

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja
Advertisement
css.php