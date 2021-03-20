FJ finds himself in a Dangerous Situation in Episode 5 (Getaway Car) of Ndani TV’s “Ratings”

Episode 5 of Ndani TV’s web series “Ratings” is here and this one is tagged ‘Getaway Car’.

In this hilarious episode of “Ratings​”, FJ finds himself in a precarious situation when he unwittingly picks up a trio who seem to be up to no good.

The web series which follows the hilarious adventures of a taxi driver, FJ and features Michael Sani Amanesi, Jide Kosoko, Adekunle Bryan, is written by Bode Asiyanbi.

Enjoy!