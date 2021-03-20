Connect with us

FJ finds himself in a Dangerous Situation in Episode 5 (Getaway Car) of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Should DNA Tests be Normalized? Trikytee Joins the Conversation on "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

Dimma Umeh wants to know where you Draw the Line with Toxic Family Members

Dodos Uvieghara Experiences Her Culture for the First Time in New Vlog

Catch the 2nd Part of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops” starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "Khartoum Offside" a Sports Documentary spotlighting Young Sudanese Women Defying the Odds

Watch Kris Jenner Analyze 17 of Her Timeless Looks From 1990 to Now

Officer Woos & Mc Lively are the Hilarious Duo in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Sauti Sol is Back with Season 2 of the "Sol Family" Reality Show | Watch the First Episode

Things are Getting Heated Up in Episode 3 of "Bad Gang"

Episode 5 of Ndani TV’s web series “Ratings” is here and this one is tagged ‘Getaway Car’.

In this hilarious episode of “Ratings​”, FJ finds himself in a precarious situation when he unwittingly picks up a trio who seem to be up to no good.

The web series which follows the hilarious adventures of a taxi driver, FJ and features Michael Sani Amanesi, Jide Kosoko, Adekunle Bryan, is written by Bode Asiyanbi.

Enjoy!

