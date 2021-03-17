Connect with us

Tiger Woods has returned home & making progress on his recovery

Tiger Woods says he is grateful to be home after being discharged from the hospital following a major car accident in California last month.

Following a single-car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, Woods underwent surgery for open fractures in his lower right leg and additional cuts to his foot and ankle. His car collided with a median line, rolled, and came to a stop on its side near a steep road known for accidents, according to police.

He had surgery that day for multiple fractures of his right tibia and fibula, including the insertion of a rod in the former, as well as screws and pins in his foot and ankle.

The professional golfer was pulled out of the vehicle through the windshield by ambulance workers just after 7 a.m. local time as he was on his way to Rolling Hills Country Club for a promotional shoot. In a statement released on Tuesday night, Tiger Woods said:

Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.

