Tiger Woods in surgery for leg injury after single-vehicle roll-over accident

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, and according to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the accident in a statement stating that Tiger Woods’ vehicle rolled over on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

The sheriff’s department said his vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. Firefighters and paramedics freed the golfer from the wreckage using the “jaws of life” and he was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Reports say he was the only person involved in the accident.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

According to Mark Steinberg, Tiger Woods “is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Our prayers are with Tiger Woods and his family.