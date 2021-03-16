A List of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in Lagos State

Earlier this month, Nigeria received approximately 3.92 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, from which Lagos State was allocated 507,742 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Government has now authorised 8 health facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccination beyond the 20 local government areas in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, vaccination which will be carried out in four phases are prohibited “outside of these locations in Lagos State… and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies.”

The first phase of vaccination for frontline workers such as health practitioners and response team, teachers, the press, security agents, police and the military has already begun in the state.

The second phase will be given to people living with underlying health conditions and those who are 50 years old and above while phase three is for people who are at more risk of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2, and phase 4 for other residents of the state, The Nation reports.

How to register

According to The Nation, healthcare workers and other frontline workers will register via electronic self-registration using a dedicated URL. “Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.”

Akin Abayomi further stated that “although the registration portal is open to the public, only eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently”.

He also says that, as most vaccines do, the COVID-19 vaccine my have common side effects like tiredness, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea, which should not exceed 24 to 48 hours.

Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment. All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.

This is the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lagos state, according to The Nation: