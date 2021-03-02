See Photos from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s no longer news that Nigerians have been expecting the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, as today, Tuesday, Nigeria received AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines. After Ghana and Ivory Coast, Nigeria is the third West African nation to receive the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO’s COVAX Factory.

Click here to find out more about the registration for vaccination. 

Approximately 3.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine were delivered today in Abuja, according to the NPHCDA. “The delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next months by the COVAX Facility, as part of an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines”, the statement on NPHCDA’s website reads.

Chairman PTF on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Media, Lai Mohammed; NPHCDA boss, Faisal Shuaib; Mojisola Adeyeye, DG NAFDAC; Chikwe Ihekweazu, DG NCDC; Ambassadors and Development Partners were among those present to collect the vaccines.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: NphcdaNG

