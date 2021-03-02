Here’s How You Can Register for the #COVID19 Vaccine in Nigeria

As the global rollout of vaccines accelerates, the first COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa using COVAX doses began March 1 2021, in Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria takes delivery of about 4 million doses of the vaccines today, Tuesday. Making it the third West African to receive the first arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine through the WHO’s COVAX Facility, after Ghana and Ivory Coast.

According to NPHCDA, in the coming months, Nigeria expects 16 million doses from COVAX. “The country plans to vaccinate at least 70% of eligible Nigerians aged 18 years and above in four phases within two years”, the statement on the official website reads.

What is COVAX?

COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access is an initiative launched by the WHO to ensure vaccine access to the world’s most vulnerable. The COVAX Facility is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), with UNICEF as a key implementing partner.

An online registration portal for COVID-19 vaccinations has been launched in Nigeria. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib said the agency will implement a TEACH strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) to assure Nigerians of their readiness to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign smoothly.”

T.E.A.C.H is an acronym for the 5-point strategy for the vaccination implementing arm of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NPHCDA. It means:

•T: Traditional Vaccination Campaign Roll-out

•E: Electronic Self-Registration by Eligible Nigerians

•A: Assisted Electronic Registration of Eligible Nigerians

•C: Concomitant Vaccination alongside Electronic Registration

•H: House-to-House Electronic Registration

The goal is to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner, based on the advice of WHO.

According to NPHCDA, Phase 1 of the vaccination will target:

Healthcare workers

Front line workers – Military, Police, Oil and Gas workers

Strategic Leaders

Phases 2:

50 & above (60 & above, the 50-59- with priority to people with medical conditions.

Phase 3:

18-49 with medical conditions.

Phase 4:

Rest of the eligible population (i.e ages 18-49 without medical conditions).

Nigeria Vaccine Rollout Phasing: 1/ Frontline health workers & strategic leadership 2/ 50 & above (60 & above, then 50-59 – with priority of course for people with co-morbidities) 3/ 18-49 with co-morbidities 4/ Rest of eligible population (i.e. 18-49 without co-morbidities) — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 1, 2021

To register for the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of time, visit the NPHCDA website and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration, fill in your name, email address, select your preferred vaccination site, add your allergies, add medical conditions if any, and submit.