Must Watch Trailer! Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Anthony Manjoro, Toyin Abraham star in “The Therapist”

Genesis Pictures and Hedge Productions has created another magic just for you.

A new drama film “The Therapist” will hit the cinemas from the 26th of March and the official trailer has just been served.

This movie follows the amazing story of a young lady who makes a stronger comeback by helping unhappy married women get through their setbacks, after losing everything to her abusive ex-husband. It unravels the length a woman on the quest to change everything will go to while exploring the diverse ways love, betrayal and marriage take their course.

“The Therapist” is directed by ace movie director Kayode Kasum, executive produced by Onome Odometa and produced by Esse Odometa for Hedge Productions. It stars Rita Dominic, Toyin Abraham, Michelle Dede, Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Anthony Manjoro, Tope Tedela, Saidi Balogun and Anee Icha.

Watch the trailer below: