Connect with us

News

Must Watch Trailer! Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Anthony Manjoro, Toyin Abraham star in "The Therapist"

News

See Photos from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Nigeria

News

Here's How You Can Register for the #COVID19 Vaccine in Nigeria

News

The 317 Schoolgirls Abducted in Zamfara have been Released - President Buhari

News

NPHCDA says Nigeria will Receive First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday

News

Here’s What Officials Are Saying About the 317 Schoolgirls Abducted in Zamfara

News

Two New Features 'Communities' & 'Super Follows' will be Added to Twitter Soon

News

VCNA Partners With Zero Malaria Starts With Me Movement to Inspire Young People in the Fight Against Malaria

News

Third Mainland Bridge will be Closed this Friday & Saturday | See Alternative Routes

News

How Everyone is Reacting to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele's Briefing on Cryptocurrency

News

Must Watch Trailer! Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Anthony Manjoro, Toyin Abraham star in “The Therapist”

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Genesis Pictures and Hedge Productions has created another magic just for you.

A new drama film “The Therapist” will hit the cinemas from the 26th of March and the official trailer has just been served.

This movie follows the amazing story of a young lady who makes a stronger comeback by helping unhappy married women get through their setbacks, after losing everything to her abusive ex-husband. It unravels the length a woman on the quest to change everything will go to while exploring the diverse ways love, betrayal and marriage take their course.

“The Therapist” is directed by ace movie director Kayode Kasum, executive produced by Onome Odometa and produced by Esse Odometa for Hedge Productions. It stars Rita Dominic, Toyin Abraham, Michelle Dede, Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Anthony Manjoro, Tope Tedela, Saidi Balogun and Anee Icha.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

You’ve Got the Light, Let’s Make it Shine… BellaNaija Presents BN Creatives’ Corner

DonateNG’s Medical Support Campaign is Changing the Lives of Nigerians

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: ASUU/FG Impasse is a Tragedy of Tertiary Tutelage

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (6)
Advertisement
css.php