Tara Fela-Durotoye, Temi Giwa-Tubosun Spotlighted in Facebook Africa’s Book “LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women” for #IWD2021 | Download on BN

Facebook Africa follows up the successful 2020 launch of “Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business” in South Africa with the launch of a new book “LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women,” as part of its International Women’s Month celebration.

“LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women” is a collection of beautiful, insightful and inspirational real-life stories from a selection of formidable African women pioneering change in their communities. It compiles stories and life advice from 19 women across the continent breaking boundaries in all walks of life including media, entertainment, politics, education and business, for future generations and young leaders with the aim of encouraging, inspiring and guiding the reader despite the background, age or ambition.

Each chapter of the book centres on a personal experience and life lessons on how these women have navigated their path to success, as well as the challenges they have had to overcome along the way.

The women featured in “LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women”, include:

Tara Fela-Durotoye – Entrepreneur and CEO [Nigeria]

– Entrepreneur and CEO [Nigeria] Elizabeth Akua Ohene – Journalist and Politician [Ghana]

– Journalist and Politician [Ghana] Hawa Sally Samai – Founder, CEO and Campaigner [Sierra Leone]

– Founder, CEO and Campaigner [Sierra Leone] Saran Kaba Jones – Founder and CEO [Liberia]

– Founder and CEO [Liberia] Temi Giwa-Tubosun – Founder and CEO [Nigeria]

– Founder and CEO [Nigeria] Baratang Miya -Tech entrepreneur and CEO [South Africa]

-Tech entrepreneur and CEO [South Africa] Dr Judy Dlamini – Entrepreneur, Author and Philanthropist [South Africa]

– Entrepreneur, Author and Philanthropist [South Africa] Yvonne Okwara – Journalist and News Anchor [Kenya]

– Journalist and News Anchor [Kenya] Tecla Chemabwai – Athlete and Educator [Kenya]

– Athlete and Educator [Kenya] Alice Nkom – Lawyer and Human Rights Activist [Cameroon]

– Lawyer and Human Rights Activist [Cameroon] Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim – Global Activist [Chad]

– Global Activist [Chad] Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Founder and CEO [Ethiopia]

– Founder and CEO [Ethiopia] Lelemba Phiri – Entrepreneur, Investor, Educator [Zambia]

– Entrepreneur, Investor, Educator [Zambia] Vanessa Hau Mdee – Media personality, Musician and Podcaster [Tanzania]

– Media personality, Musician and Podcaster [Tanzania] Monica Musonda – Lawyer, Entrepreneur and CEO [Zambia]

– Lawyer, Entrepreneur and CEO [Zambia] Kalista Sy – Showrunner and Screenwriter [Senegal]

– Showrunner and Screenwriter [Senegal] Noella Coursaris Musunka – Model and Philanthropist [Democratic Republic of the Congo]

– Model and Philanthropist [Democratic Republic of the Congo] Samantha ‘MisRed’ Musa – Media personality, Social Influencer and Philanthropist [Zimbabwe]

– Media personality, Social Influencer and Philanthropist [Zimbabwe] Djamila Ferdjani – Doctor and Entrepreneur [Niger]

“At Facebook, we know that African women are at the helm of shaping the future of our promising continent – they are changemakers, mothers and CEOs. This book is a celebration of just some of the exceptional African women who in their own right are trail-blazers, motivating and inspiring people and advocating for good across Africa, and the world. We’re excited about their individual stories, inspired by challenges they’ve endured and how they’ve risen above these, and importantly how they’ve turned these into important life lessons to help inspire others,” said Nunu Ntshingila Regional Director, Facebook Africa.

“LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women” is available for free in digital and physical formats, a number of Facebook’s local training partners including She Leads Africa, Fate Foundation, DigifyAfrica, Siyafunda, Smart Ecosystems for Women and cCHub. These will be distributed across 15 countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Senegal and Kenya – in schools and to beneficiaries of training(s) offered by Facebook partners.

Click here to download the book.

Artwork Credit:

Massira Keita – Côte d’Ivoire

Lulu Kitololo – Kenya

Karabo Poppy – South Africa

Awele Emili – Nigeria.