AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 373

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 373

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Designed by @tubobereni_
Dress by @tubo__

Makeup : @glam_byvinny
Dress: @styl_conscious
Gele: @isabella_concept

Beautiful @queen__aanu
Makeup and gele: @oteniaramakeovers
Fabric @olaadefabrics
Tailored by @asolewa_creations
Photography @royal_images

@ms_ogunb
Glam @lewa_signature
Dress @kaydeecouture1

@kkayleeen_

Dressed in @sodesignsbyso

@maureen.nw
Dress: @pjcouture_

@becklyn_
Dress @be_chiq
MUA @abbiebeaute

@anikky_berry_
Dress @temmyshapesnsizes
Makeup @makeupbyf__a

@giftedonye
Dress by @vronsdesigns
Makeup @beautybeyondstudio

aso ebi,asoebibella,asoebi

@veekee_james
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @tennycoco
Photography @officialphotofreak

Dress by @zaratdesigns_
Makeup by @kayel_makeovers

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @seun_williams
Photography @officialphotofreak

So Adorable @ijohnsekyere

@izzydoesit8 @c_nwabeke

@serwaaamihere
Kaba ; @yartelgh
Hair : @oh_my_hairr
Photography : @chocolate_shot_it

@officialcaroo_
Dress: @sisilara_stitches
Hair : @temarsmane
Makeup: @seun_williams

Pretty Ankara belle @hawa_magaji

#AsoEbiBella @nueki_dera

@geriee_berry

