Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

She sat down one day to admire this picturesque life of hers, but she discovered something incongruent. She wasn’t happy with it. It wasn’t what she dreamt — or at least it didn’t feel that way. She realized that she didn’t have real friends, only business partners, and suck-ups. People didn’t necessarily like her at work, they just wanted to be like her. She realized that she hardly spent any time in that big house of hers. Her time was mainly spent at work or traveling for work. The saddest of all her realizations was that she didn’t really know her kids. The house-helps and nannies knew them much better than she did; so did members of her own family, whom she had inadvertently cut off from her busy life.