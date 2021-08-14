BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch all the Fun & Love That Went Down This Week!

Connect with us

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

It’s another beautiful Saturday! Surely, you will agree with us that the best weekends are the ones that involve lots of rest and of course, fun. When we talk about fun, you know it’s got to do with weddings! After all, what’s more fun than celebrating love? If like us at #BellaNaija Weddings, you’re always team love, then you definitely want to head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Speaking of fun and love, the past week had our cups full and running over with many doses of love and fun. From celebrating newlyweds, beautiful love stories and pre-wedding shoots, bridal inspos to highlighting and celebrating old couples who have held it done for so many years with the new series – THE EVER AFTER. Every day in the week came with its own truckload of beautiful heartwarming features. If you missed any part of it, you’re still covered! We’re here with a rundown of everything that went down.

Enjoy all your favourite features below. Click each title link for more on each story.

The #CYILoveYou21 Garden-themed White Wedding is a Fruit of Relentless Love!

Have a Colourful Day With the #CYILoveYou21 Youruba-Igbo Traditional Wedding

Take in the Joy of Culture With the #CHEMistry21 Yoruba-Igbo Trad

After 5 Years in the Friendzone, Kemi & Chibuzor Got #CHEMistry21!

Success & Kevwe Did Not Start as Friends! Now, It’s The #4EverSK Civil Wedding

#TheIsigs21 White Wedding Video Will Definitely Give You Butterflies!

When Two Doctors Fall in Love, We Get #TheNNaffairs2021!

Love, Medicine & a Mechanic’s Shop – See How Chiamaka & Shola’s Love Journey Began

She Found Her Person! See Blessing & Wale’s Sweet Surprise Proposal

This Chic Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Civil Wedding

“The Quintessential Bride” Collection by Duaba Serwa Speaks Versatility & Elegance

Northern Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Was Made For You!

You Def Want to Pin This Lush Beauty Look For Your Big Day Slay!

We’re Absolutely Loving on Lala Akindoju’s Groomslady Look For #KDLagos2021

Kehinde Daniel Came Through Dripping Beauty in These 5 Looks

August is About to be Lit! Get Ready for #TheEverAfter Series

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

The Guests at #KDLagos2021 Wedding Showed Up & Showed Out – Catch Some of Your Faves!

 

All The #AsoEbiBella Looks from #KDLagos2021 Trad You Need to See

The Men at #KDLagos2021 Didn’t Come to Play! Check Out Their #AsoEbiBella Fits

Take In These Beautiful Moments From Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams’ White Wedding

Catch all The Thrills With These Moments At The #KDLagos2021 Trad

5 “Aww” Worthy Moments From The #KDLagos2021 White Wedding to Love

These 7 Moments From the #KDLagos2021 Trad Will Get You in the Love Zone

 

