Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of all Our Favourite Stories This Week!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

Weddings

Blessing Found Her Person in Wale - See Their Beautiful #BNBling Moment

Weddings

BN Bridal: The "Quintessential Bride" Collection by Duaba Serwa Makes a Case For Versatility & Style

Weddings

A Tale of Two Doctors! Nonye & Emeka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Feyi & Bolaji Went From Office Romance to #BFForever21! Check Out Their Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of all Our Features This Week!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

53 Years of Love & Everything in Between! Take a Dive into The Olayinkas' Ever After

News Weddings

Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari's Wedding | #Thebeginningofyz

Weddings

She Met Prince Charming on Her Way From a Wedding! The #KemRay21 Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of all Our Favourite Stories This Week!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it. Because, it’s Saturday, our excitement is super heightened as expected. Why not? Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy.  If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!

Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing wedding and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Let’s start off with weddings this week…

Ayotola & Tobiloba’s Intimate Rustic-themed Wedding is Worth Drooling Over!

Gloria & Wanaemi’s Efik-Ijaw Traditional Wedding in Calabar was IT!

Max & Sigrid Met at a Wedding & Now It’s Theirs! See Their Trad Video

Desiri & Cornelius Met in High School & Now We Have The #Williamsyesido Wedding

Then pre-wedding shoots…

A Mutual Friend Did the Matchmaking & Now We have The #FandFspecial Pre-wedding Shoot

 

Mayomikun & Seun’s Love Story Will Have You Smiling All Through as You #MeetTheOlurindes

9 Years After Meeting as Teenagers, Zainab & Babatope are Ready for It’s #ZB21

Here’s How The #BTinLove21 Love Story Started!

With Love from DR Congo! It’s all About Ségolène & Joseph’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Now to the honeymoon feature, you’d want to see.

A Helicopter Tour of Dubai + Fun Tubing in the Maldives! Here’s How Halima & Nafiu Spent Their Honeymoon

Have you been following our Ever After Series? If no, you should catch up on the last episode.

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

Now let’s get some wedding inspiration…

Going for a Vintage Look on Your Big Day? This Bridal Shoot is for You

 

This Bridal Shoot is Bound to Inspire Your Big Day!

The Simply Bridal Collection by Nina Kwande is a Classic for the Minimalist Bride

You Def Want to Pin this Beauty Look For Your Civil Wedding Slay

 

Get Your Trad Slay On with This Beauty Look

Rocking a Red Look on Your Trad is a Sure Slayer Guide!

 

Edo Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Was Made For You

 

Finally, trending wedding moments this week.

This Ghanaian Groom had Moves for Days at his Trad!


We’re Totally Admiring This Beautiful Bride & Her Squad!

 

This Groomsman Came Through with the Energy🔥

 

 

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php