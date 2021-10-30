Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Another Weekend to Enjoy Everything Love & Weddings!

Weddings

It's all Love, Fun & Great Vibes With Eniola & Jide's Wedding Video

Weddings

From a Bowling Night to The Big Question! See Temi & Wale's #BNBling Moment

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

Relationships Weddings

A Christmas Love Story! See Nneamaka & Buchi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Sandra & George's Intimate Getaway Wedding is Here to Make Your Day!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Day With all The Colour From This Week's Features

Weddings

It's #TheStrawBerries21! Thanks to Olufunsho & Adewunmi's Mutual Friend

Nollywood Relationships Weddings

Catch All the Feels of Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi's White Wedding

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 393

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Another Weekend to Enjoy Everything Love & Weddings!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

We’re super excited today and we bet you can already guess why. Well, yes! It’s Saturday again and in our books, that means one thing – weddings! The weekend is always a great time to relax, let your hair down, and catch up on everything going on around you. Of course, not having fun is included too. However, you decide to spend your weekend, filling it with love comes highly recommended.

For us at BellaNaija Weddings, love and celebrating love is non-stop and just like every other week, we definitely didn’t slow down on the love doses this week. From sweet love stories to breathtaking wedding ceremonies, heartwarming weddings moments, pre-wedding shoots, and useful wedding inspo and tips, we had it all on lock. If you missed out on anything, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of all the beautiful features this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy it all and have a fabulous weekend!

The Journey to #TheDKMatrimony Began With a BBM Status 9 Years ago!

We’re Loving all the Thrills From Dami & Kanmi’s Trad

Peace & Subomi’s Happy Ever After Began With a Little Kindness!

 

It Was an Instant Connection For Kosoluchi & Ikechukwu!

Take in the Charm of Lulu & Tumi’s Dreamy Outdoor Wedding

From a Church Dinner to The Permanent Site! See How Asiri & Abiodun’s Love Began

Chika & Johnson Met on Instagram – Now It’s #JohnsonsChik Forever!

Sika & Sele Met at the Airport 5 Years Ago – Now We’ve Got #SeSiLove2021

It’s #TamDan21! Tamara & Daniel Met Through a Mutual Friend 2 Years ago

From Airing his DMs to #YinYang21! Enjoy Aderonke & Emmanuel’s Love Story

The Alyne FW 22 Collection by Rita Vinieris Celebrates the Richness of Individual Style

Channel Your Inner Fairy Princess With This Classic Bridal Shoot!!

Edo Brides-to-be, This Regal Beauty Look is For You!

The Allure of this Beauty Look Will Have You Turn Heads on Your Big Day!

Let this Igbo Beauty Look Inspire Your Trad Slay!

This Bride & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies are Serving Squad Goals! 🔥

This Groom Serenading His Bride Will Have You Smiling From Ear to Ear!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php