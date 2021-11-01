A Mutual Friend, A BBM Status & 9 Years Down the Line – It’s #TheDKMatrimony

The statement, “love can happen anywhere” is one that holds true even to this moment and always will! From random or seemingly mundane activities, love can be born. For Dami and Kanmi, it all began with a BBM status!

About 9 years ago, Dami’s friend who also happened to be a friend of Kanmi had posted Dami on his BBM status. That picture caught Kanmi’s eyes and he knew he had to reach out to the beauty that was Dami. From getting her contact to establishing a friendship, the ultimate happened. Now, like two peas in a pod, the pair have become inseparable and gone on to seal their love.

After a colourful traditional wedding, Dami and Kanmi took it to church and had a beautiful white wedding ceremony. If we had just one word to describe the #DKMatrimony, it would be lit! Serenading the couple to their first dance was the uber-talented Chike. Sean Tizzle came through for the after-party and it was a blast. #TheDKMatrimony was an absolute funfair and all the moments captured have us feeling ecstatic.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below.



How We Met

By the bride, Dami

Kanmi and I met in 2012. He had seen my picture on a friend’s BBM status and immediately he wanted to meet me. He found out I lived on the same street as him in the UK. So, he collected my number and we got talking.

From great friendship to dating, then dating with purpose, we had our moments of fall out but we always came back running into each other’s arms.

9 years and meeting each other’s amazing family, lots of memories, and growth, it was glaring that we could not let each other go.





Traditional Engagement

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @missdammie

Groom: @kaylaoye

Planner: @trendybeevents @bisolatrendybee

Photography: @806photography |@awgzzz

Stylist: @lavish_bridal

Wedding dress and veil: @aprilbykunbi

Second outfit: @odiomimonet

Third outfit: @kikstylish

Bridesmaids dresses: @kikstylish

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Hair: @veebezofficial

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

Earrings: @swarovski

Wedding shoes: @manoloblahnik

Bridal robe: @kikstylish

Bouquet: @adelasflowers

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Decor: @victoriaf_events

Special effects: @ibiyemiabayomi

Cake: @heladodelicia

Groom’s Outfit: @tdacouture

Groom’s Shoes: @overallpremiumbrandslagos

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @missdammie

Groom: @kaylaoye

Photography:@806photography | @awgzzz

Planner: @trendybeevents @bisolatrendybee

Stylist: @lavish_bridal

Asooke: @bisbodv

Tailoring: @odiomimonet

Second outfit: HOH from Oyeog Fabrics

Second outfit: @betho.bespoke

Makeup: @eeswatmakeovers

Gele: @taiwos_touch

Videography: @wrgoimagery

First outfit Shoes and purse: @renecaovilla

Second outfit shoes: @renecaovilla

Second outfit purse: @Benedettabruzziches

Jewellery: @kanzjewels

Bride’s watch: @versace

Decor: @victoriaf_events

Cake: @pomelocakes

Groom’s Outfit: @magnumstitchesafrica

Groom’s Shoes: @overallpremiumbrandslagos