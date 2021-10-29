It’s all Love, Fun & Great Vibes With Eniola & Jide’s Wedding Video

We simply cannot deny how heartwarming it is, seeing two people from different lives and backgrounds, coming together and choosing to do life forever. Love always gets us in our feelings, and today, we gladly take in all the feels of Eniola and Jide’s wedding!

The two decided that forever was the way and tied the knot in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony. We can’t get over all the joy and happiness pre-valent in their amazing wedding. The wedding was nothing short of beautiful. Eniola was an exquisite bride through and through, and Jide came dripping in swag! Their vow exchange was so emotional, you just might need a tissue. You know, when it comes to Nigerian weddings, you should expect great vibes and energy with lots of fun and love. Eniola and Jide’s wedding had it all!

Enjoy Eniola & Jide’s wedding video below.

Credit

Videography: @teamdfams