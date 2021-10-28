From a Bowling Night to The Big Question! See Temi & Wale’s #BNBling Moment

Love happens sometimes, in the most unprecedented ways. One minute, you’re just going about your life and doing fun things, the next minute, you’re popping the question or saying Yes to the love of your life. For Temi and her sweetheart Wale, it all started with a Bowling night! Now they’ve got their BN Bling moment!

Teni went out to bowl with her friends one beautiful night when she met Wale for the first time. The connection was almost instant and the two kicked off a friendship which has now led to so much more. Realizing that he certainly wanted to spend the rest of his life with the damsel, Wale asked the beautiful Temi to marry him and her answer was a resounding Yes! Teni tells us all about their love story and how Wale proposed. Keep scrolling to read it all.

Enjoy their lovely photos from the surprise proposal below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Temi

Wale and I met a little over three years ago. My friend knew his friend, who invited us for a night of bowling. Wale picked us up, and as soon as I got in the car with him, I could feel our energies connect. We became bowling partners, and we’ve been life partners ever since. We are best friends; he knows me like the back of his hand. He is so loving, kind, and protective of me.

I love Wale because he has always made his intentions known, of wanting to be serious, of wanting to have a family. Wale is a positive influence in my life, and he has always pushed me to reach for the stars. He got me thinking differently in all areas of my life; he is such an excellent teacher. When you find something unique, you never want to let it go.

Our Proposal Story

By the bride-to-be, Temi

With the proposal, I had no idea, not a single hint. We had just bought a house, and I was busy moving my things, decorating, and getting things ready. Wale’s birthday was Saturday, and on Friday, he said he had planned a photo shoot for his birthday and wanted me to be in it. I consulted my mom, who curated a dress with her tailor in Nigeria. When we got to the photoshoot, I was stunned there was no photographer but some familiar faces. I was in awe, but little did I know that all our friends and family were hiding upstairs.

As soon as he put the beautiful ring on my finger, they all came out; I looked up and immediately fell to my knees! It was the best surprise of my life. I was so happy to share our love with those closest to us. Wale has always gone above and beyond to make me feel loved. And I am excited to start our forever journey together in our new home.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @temithesage

Groom-to-be: @waletheceo

Planner: @eemweddings

Photography: @real_tife

Videography: @apertouch

Live music: @funshomusic

Decor: @jta_designs

Drapes: @dnk_glamevents

Hor d’oeuvres: @chopsbyrera

Cocktail: @unbuzzeddrinks

Outfits: @houseoftobee | @timmyajulo

Venue: @iospaces