Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

A Christmas Love Story! See Nneamaka & Buchi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Catch All the Feels of Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi's White Wedding

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong is Married!

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

A Wedding + Instagram DM = Seyna & Tony's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

She Found Him via a Wedding Hashtag! Chidera & Chibueze's White + Traditional Wedding

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub's September 2021 Issue

Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo got legally married his sweetheart in a civil ceremony last weekend. It was an intimate ceremony with family and friends there to witness their union.

Sina Rambo, whose real name is Sina Adeleke and who is Davido‘s cousin, broke the news of their union on Instagram with a series of photos from the big day alongside the caption; “He will supply all our needs according to his riches in Glory🤵‍♂️ 👰‍♂️ 🏆💍❤️🙏🏽”.

See the cute moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sina Adeleke (@sinarambo)

css.php