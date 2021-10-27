Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo got legally married his sweetheart in a civil ceremony last weekend. It was an intimate ceremony with family and friends there to witness their union.

Sina Rambo, whose real name is Sina Adeleke and who is Davido‘s cousin, broke the news of their union on Instagram with a series of photos from the big day alongside the caption; “He will supply all our needs according to his riches in Glory🤵‍♂️ 👰‍♂️ 🏆💍❤️🙏🏽”.

See the cute moment below: