BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of all Our Features This Week!

Published

50 seconds ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it. Because, it’s Saturday, our excitement is super heightened as expected. Why not? Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy.  If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!

Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing wedding and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Feyi & Bolaji Went From Office Romance to Happy Ever After!

We’re Loving Every Bit of The #BFForever21 Traditional Engagement

Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding was a Celebration of Love, Family & Culture! These Photos are Proof

#TheAppiahs Destination Wedding in Santorini was a Fairytale Come Alive!

When 2 Engineers Meet, Sparks are Bound to Fly! Kachi & Ojay’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Who Says Matchmaking Doesn’t Work? It Did For Mary & Ronald!

Mimie & Collins Have Found Their Way to Forever, Thanks to a Mutual Friend!

A Mutual Friend Did the Matchmaking & Now We have The #FandFspecial Pre-wedding Shoot

Damilola & Olawale’s Love Began On The Slippery Streets of Instagram!

“5 Years Down, a Lifetime to Go” Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz’ Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

It’s 10 Years of Love & Friendship For The Okojies! See Their Anniversary Shoot 😍

53 Years of Love & Everything in Between! Take a Dive into The Olayinkas’ Ever After

This Magical Bridal Shoot in Ibadan Has us Dreaming of Fairytales & Happy Endings!

The Dream Collection by Ese Azenabor is For the Exquisite Bride!

This Pristine Beauty Look is Perfect For the Modern Igbo Bride

Dear Igbo Brides-to-be, Stand Out On Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Be a Flawless Bride on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

This Couple’s Priceless Reaction to Olamide’s Surprise Performance at Their Wedding Will Make Your Day!

This Bride & Her Squad Served us a Full Course With The Breakfast Challenge!

This Groom’s Dad Brought His “A” Game to the Dancefloor!

You Will Totally Enjoy Watching This Groomslady Dig it On The Dancefloor!

 

