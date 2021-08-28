BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundown of all Our Features This Week!

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another amazing weekend and we trust that you’re having all the fun that comes with it. Because, it’s Saturday, our excitement is super heightened as expected. Why not? Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy. If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!

Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing wedding and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!