We are so Thrilled With Abimbola & David’s Traditional Engagement + Civil Wedding

When someone who’s in the business of making brides beautiful and confident on their big day becomes the bride herself, it’s impossible to not get super excited! Today, we’re all about the #DaveLove21 traditional engagement and civil wedding. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot, you should check it out here.

Beautiful Asooke designer, Abimbola of Traditions by Bimmms, popularly known as Bimmms24 tied the knot with the love of her life, David and it was so many shades of beautiful. It started with the traditional engagement, following the Yoruba culture, David, in the company of his family and friends went on to get his bride and what followed was a celebration of love amidst joy and pure fun. The colours, the laughs, and love, filled the entire atmosphere and we absolutely caught the vibe. When it comes to Owambe, you already know how the Yorubas get down – and the #DaveLove21 was no exception. From Abimbola and David’s fly looks to the vibrant display of culture and other highlights including soulful gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori‘s performance, the traditional engagement was an absolute delight.

After the traditional engagement, the love birds took “themselves to court”, but for a good course. The greatest course of all, in fact – love! We can’t get over the beauty of the entire ceremony and of course, all the fun that came after. From their pre-wedding shoot to their traditional wedding, with Abimbola serving style, and now their civil wedding, the #DaveLove21 couple has given us a lot to gush over and we’re totally rooting for them!

Catch all the thrills from Abimbola and Dave’s traditional engagement with the photos below.

Here comes the bride…

Who says black can’t shine? For their second appearance, Abimbola was a queen in black and Dave was a dapper groom!

Now it’s time for that magical couple first dance. 🤭

Civil Wedding

Let’s check out David as he also gets prepped!

The magic of the first look… 🤭

Now, let’s take it to the ceremony!

Abimbola and David doing it the legal way. 😍

Now, they exchange those beautiful words with each other and commit their love through prayers.

Here goes Mr and Mrs in every sense of the word! 😅

Now, it’s party after party! 💃🏽

