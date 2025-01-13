Omotola & David Bumped Into Eachother In Church and Said ‘I Do’ Few Years Later

Today’s love story began on a fateful Sunday when David bumped into Omotola during a worship session in church. This divinely orchestrated encounter has now led them to their happy ever after.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, and their family and friends were present to share their joy. They both looked dashing in their outfits, exuding love and elegance. The celebration continued with a lively reception and an after-party filled with joy, laughter, and memorable moments. Before the white wedding, they had their Yoruba-Efik traditional wedding, which was a celebration of love, unity, and the blending of traditions. Omotola and David sure had the wedding of their dreams, and you sure want to keep scrolling to get all the tea.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, David:

It was a vibrant Sunday morning at Winners Chapel International, Minnesota. I, the church’s lively and creative “sound maestro,” was moving swiftly through the sanctuary, adjusting feedback and ensuring everything sounded perfect during praise and worship. In my rush, I bumped into Omotola, who was standing in worship, her hands raised, wearing a pristine embroidered white dress. Her radiant smile stayed on my mind long after the service. After the service, I approached her with my usual charm and a warm introduction, inviting her to the Youth Alive Fellowship’s Monday prayer meetings on Zoom.

When she joined later that evening—after my gentle reminder—I thanked her, and our connection began to blossom. Over the weeks, our friendship grew deeper. I often teased her, asking, “What if God answered your prayer right now? Are you ready?” She would laugh nervously, never guessing that she was the answer to my prayers. Many months later, after attending a Shiloh 2023 evening session, I felt God’s voice clearly in my heart: I already gave you the answer; why are you still praying?

With the ring I had purchased in faith a year earlier, I knelt before Omotola that evening. “Omotola,” I said, “you’ve brought so much joy into my life. I know God brought us together. Will you marry me?” She was momentarily speechless but then smiled and said, “Yes.” On November 9, 2024, we celebrated our love with a beautiful traditional and white wedding in Lagos. Our journey, rooted in prayer, faith, and God’s timing, is a testament to His unfailing blessings.

Credits

White Wedding

Planner @zinaraevents

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Videography @mcefilms

Makeup @peaceibadin_mua | @kandybeatinc

Decor @honyegee_concepts

Hairstylist @marieghold | @_delmah

Bridal stylist @thegoddessbellaa

Bridal assistant @thebridalassistant

Bride’s Outfit @isedaclothiers

Groom’s outfit @fabsheybyseyimark

Traditional Wedding

Planner @zinaraevents

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Videography @mcefilms

Makeup @peaceibadin_mua | @kandybeatinc

Decor @honyegee_concepts

Hairstylist @marieghold | @_delmah

Bridal stylist @thegoddessbellaa

Bridal assistant @thebridalassistant

Bride’s trad outfit @bisidrisofficial | @_stylebyjc

Groom’s trad outfit @pegz_official_ | @fai_world

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,