Omotola & David Bumped Into Eachother In Church and Said ‘I Do’ Few Years Later

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Today’s love story began on a fateful Sunday when David bumped into Omotola during a worship session in church. This divinely orchestrated encounter has now led them to their happy ever after.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, and their family and friends were present to share their joy. They both looked dashing in their outfits, exuding love and elegance. The celebration continued with a lively reception and an after-party filled with joy, laughter, and memorable moments.  Before the white wedding, they had their Yoruba-Efik traditional wedding, which was a celebration of love, unity, and the blending of traditions. Omotola and David sure had the wedding of their dreams, and you sure want to keep scrolling to get all the tea.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, David:

It was a vibrant Sunday morning at Winners Chapel International, Minnesota. I, the church’s lively and creative “sound maestro,” was moving swiftly through the sanctuary, adjusting feedback and ensuring everything sounded perfect during praise and worship. In my rush, I bumped into Omotola, who was standing in worship, her hands raised, wearing a pristine embroidered white dress. Her radiant smile stayed on my mind long after the service. After the service, I approached her with my usual charm and a warm introduction, inviting her to the Youth Alive Fellowship’s Monday prayer meetings on Zoom.

      

When she joined later that evening—after my gentle reminder—I thanked her, and our connection began to blossom. Over the weeks, our friendship grew deeper. I often teased her, asking, “What if God answered your prayer right now? Are you ready?” She would laugh nervously, never guessing that she was the answer to my prayers. Many months later, after attending a Shiloh 2023 evening session, I felt God’s voice clearly in my heart: I already gave you the answer; why are you still praying?

With the ring I had purchased in faith a year earlier, I knelt before Omotola that evening. “Omotola,” I said, “you’ve brought so much joy into my life. I know God brought us together. Will you marry me?” She was momentarily speechless but then smiled and said, “Yes.” On November 9, 2024, we celebrated our love with a beautiful traditional and white wedding in Lagos. Our journey, rooted in prayer, faith, and God’s timing, is a testament to His unfailing blessings.

            

 

  

 

 

          

   

     

      

Omotola and David also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

 

   

    

                      

       

     

    

      

                   

Credits

White Wedding

Planner @zinaraevents
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Videography @mcefilms
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua | @kandybeatinc
Decor @honyegee_concepts
Hairstylist @marieghold | @_delmah
Bridal stylist @thegoddessbellaa
Bridal assistant @thebridalassistant
Bride’s Outfit @isedaclothiers
Groom’s outfit @fabsheybyseyimark

Traditional Wedding

Planner @zinaraevents
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Videography @mcefilms
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua | @kandybeatinc
Decor @honyegee_concepts
Hairstylist @marieghold | @_delmah
Bridal stylist @thegoddessbellaa
Bridal assistant @thebridalassistant
Bride’s trad outfit @bisidrisofficial | @_stylebyjc
Groom’s trad outfit @pegz_official_ | @fai_world

 

